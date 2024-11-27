Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 94.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 266,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $268,507.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,622.08. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 86,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $4,895,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,662,410.92. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,815. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

