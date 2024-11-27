LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 133.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LCI Industries by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the company's stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 374,037 shares of the company's stock worth $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. LCI Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 81.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

