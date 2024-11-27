Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,421 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

XSD opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.63. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

