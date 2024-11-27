Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

