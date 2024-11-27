Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

