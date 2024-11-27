Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

