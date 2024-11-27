FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FDS opened at $490.89 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

