Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Flywire were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,594.88. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

