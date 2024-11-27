Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IUSG opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $139.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

