Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

