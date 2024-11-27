Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

