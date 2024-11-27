Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Tennant worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Tennant by 21.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00. Tennant has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

