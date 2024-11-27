Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $978.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.37. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $982.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.88.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

