Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,087 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 627.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:BAPR opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.