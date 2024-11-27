Cerity Partners LLC Buys 70,688 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,688 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,802 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after buying an additional 1,484,079 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,043,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,398,000 after buying an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

