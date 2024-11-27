Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

BLBD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $4,000,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 23.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

