Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 16,409 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $150.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $151.24.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.