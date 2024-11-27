Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,808 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $781,520. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

