Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,136.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

MSTR opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

