Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $471,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $619,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,105.84. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,968.30. This represents a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.8 %

UNF opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

