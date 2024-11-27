Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
Insider Activity
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,020.11. The trade was a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
