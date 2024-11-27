Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Maximus worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Maximus by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 238.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 609.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Maximus by 213.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.