Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,913 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,592,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,277,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,521,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

