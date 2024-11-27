Quest Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 2.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

