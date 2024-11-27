Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,247 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

