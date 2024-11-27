Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 53,592 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 485.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Quaker Chemical worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 131,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $151.31 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quaker Chemical

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,907.06. This represents a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.