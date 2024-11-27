Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $398,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Primerica by 85.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $304.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $306.48.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

