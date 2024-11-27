Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 128.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260,633 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 298.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 378.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 3.7 %

MT opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

