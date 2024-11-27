Cerity Partners LLC Buys 218,844 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 131.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,844 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,303,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,287,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after buying an additional 203,896 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,911,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 115,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,647,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,764,000 after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFLV stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

