Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $33.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

