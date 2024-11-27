Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,977,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $66,905,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,223,000 after buying an additional 417,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,126,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,185,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

WELL opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

