Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

AIG opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

