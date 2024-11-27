Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

