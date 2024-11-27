Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $592,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,287 shares of company stock worth $863,250. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

