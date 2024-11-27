Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,534 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

