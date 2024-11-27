Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $654,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $269.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $235.39 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.48 and its 200-day moving average is $273.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

