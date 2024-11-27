Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 272 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $143.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

