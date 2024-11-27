Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total transaction of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. The trade was a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,528. This trade represents a 99.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $47,064,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 3.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.18 and a 52-week high of $341.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.