Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

