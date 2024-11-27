Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $697,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 419,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 356,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

URA stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.