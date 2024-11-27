Nwam LLC Invests $64,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 880.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $625,895.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,115.60. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $65,056.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,909 over the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QuantumScape Price Performance
QS stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
