Nwam LLC Invests $64,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 880.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $625,895.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,115.60. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $65,056.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,909 over the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.