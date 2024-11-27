18,838 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 14.81 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

