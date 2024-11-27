Nwam LLC Takes Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $10,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
CRVS stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
