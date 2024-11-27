Citigroup Inc. Has $19.03 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

