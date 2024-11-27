Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Leidos worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

