Citigroup Inc. Has $18.57 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

