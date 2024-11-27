Citigroup Inc. Has $20.96 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.