Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

