Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,589 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

