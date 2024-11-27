Citigroup Inc. Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $131,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 114 shares of company stock valued at $123,503. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,572.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

